© 2025 Semafor Inc.
India poised to take military action against Pakistan

Prashant Rao
Prashant Rao
Apr 30, 2025, 6:51am EDT
South Asia
Indian security personnel
Adnan Abidi/Reuters
The News

India appeared poised to carry out military action against Pakistan, as tensions between the nuclear-armed neighbors neared boiling point following a deadly attack in Kashmir.

India’s prime minister today gave his military “complete operational freedom” to respond to the shooting of 26 people in territory it controls, blaming the assault on Pakistan.

Islamabad — which denies the charge — said it had “credible intelligence” of an imminent Indian attack.

A military response has wide backing within India, with a respected former minister and government critic arguing in The Indian Express for “something more kinetic” than diplomatic missives and economic sanctions.

The rhetoric has heightened fears, with one India expert noting in Foreign Affairs that “the risks of escalation… are higher than ever.”

