India courts Latam for critical minerals access

India is ramping up its Latin America presence to tap the region’s vast mineral reserves, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailing a “new energy” in relations.

New Delhi’s green targets have fed a push for greater access to key minerals such as copper and lithium, used in renewables technologies, with Chile a particular target: Modi recently met with Chile’s leader and hosted a meeting of Latin American businesses, and India has been expanding its continental embassy network in recent years.

The moves reflect a growing awareness that securing access to critical minerals is “a strategic imperative,” an expert said. However, New Delhi will face competition from Beijing and Washington, the biggest trading partners for almost all the region.