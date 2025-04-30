Events
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
IntelligentTransparentGlobal

India courts Latam for critical minerals access

Jeronimo Gonzalez
Jeronimo Gonzalez
Apr 30, 2025, 6:40am EDT
South America
Chile’s President Gabriel Boric and India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Chile’s President Gabriel Boric and India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Adnan Abidi/Reuters.
PostEmailWhatsapp
Title icon

The News

India is ramping up its Latin America presence to tap the region’s vast mineral reserves, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailing a “new energy” in relations.

New Delhi’s green targets have fed a push for greater access to key minerals such as copper and lithium, used in renewables technologies, with Chile a particular target: Modi recently met with Chile’s leader and hosted a meeting of Latin American businesses, and India has been expanding its continental embassy network in recent years.

The moves reflect a growing awareness that securing access to critical minerals is “a strategic imperative,” an expert said. However, New Delhi will face competition from Beijing and Washington, the biggest trading partners for almost all the region.

A map showing Latin American countries’ top export markets
AD
AD