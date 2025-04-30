House Speaker Mike Johnson rents house from colleague

Speaker Mike Johnson is renting a house from his colleague, Rep. Darrell Issa, R-Calif.

In late February, ProPublica reported that Johnson was sharing a home with evangelical pastor Steve Berger, just blocks away from the Capitol, in a property owned by a wealthy Tennessee donor. Johnson relocated a month later.

“He’s a friend and needed a place,” Issa told Semafor of the arrangement. The property has still more congressional ties: Issa purchased the home in March from Rep. Mark Green, R-Tenn., for a little over $1.5 million. It’s not clear how much Johnson’s paying for rent, but a spokesperson with the speaker’s office said, “Rep. Issa negotiated a fair market price for the lease of the property to the Speaker.”