Events
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
IntelligentTransparentGlobal

China seeks diplomatic openings in face of US trade pressure

Prashant Rao
Prashant Rao
Apr 30, 2025, 7:08am EDT
Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi shake hands at BRICS.
Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. Pilar Olivares/Reuters.
PostEmailWhatsapp
Title icon

The News

China sought to position itself as a defender of the global trading order and a stable partner for capitals reeling from chaotic US policy.

China’s foreign minister told counterparts at a Rio de Janeiro meeting of the BRICS bloc that Beijing standing up to the US in the face of trade pressure was in “the common interest of all countries,” while a foreign ministry spokesman today said Beijing’s EU ties offered “precious stability and certainty.”

The propaganda push has broader goals than simply winning a tariff standoff with Washington: “This is not just about China-US,” a Shanghai-based expert told Bloomberg. “It is really about the international trade and economic system.”

A chart showing share of global goods trade
AD
AD