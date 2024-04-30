Trump violated gag order in New York hush money case, judge rules

The judge presiding over former President Donald Trump’s hush money trial in New York has found him in contempt of violating a gag order that restrained him from attacking jurors or witnesses in the case. The judge warned Trump that he could be jailed for future violations.

Prosecutors alleged Trump had violated the gag order at least 10 times since April 1 via posts on Truth Social, including one where he called witnesses Michael Cohen and Stormy Daniels “sleaze bags” and another where he appeared to quote Fox News host Jesse Watters calling jurors “undercover Liberal Activists lying to the Judge in order to get on the Trump Jury.”

Judge Juan Merchan ruled Tuesday that Trump violated the gag order nine times and will be fined $1,000 for each violation, according to court documents.

Merchan was not convinced by the the defense’s argument that the former president was only replying to a “barrage of political attacks.”