Jury selected in Trump trial as man self-immolates outside courthouse

Attorneys selected the final alternate juror in former President Donald Trump’s hush money case on Friday, paving the way for opening arguments to begin next week, according to reporters inside the New York court room.

The jury selection process hit delays after two jurors were dismissed Thursday. One dismissal came after reporters covering the trial revealed too much information about the juror, raising concerns that they could be targeted by supporters of Trump.

The former president has repeatedly framed the case as politically motivated and lashed out against the prosecutors, judges, and witnesses involved in his myriad of other legal cases.

Judge Juan M. Merchan scolded the press on Thursday for revealing too many details about the jurors, but the issue has ignited a First Amendment free speech debate since there is little legal mechanisms for the judge to prevent media from identifying the jury.

The New York trial is the first time a former president has been criminally tried in the United States and threatens to exacerbate political divides ahead of November’s presidential election.

The finalizing of the jury for the criminal trial came as a man set himself on fire Friday afternoon outside the courthouse in Manhattan.

Police said that the 37-year-old man had been protesting outside the courthouse for several days and handing out filers with conspiracy theories about both Trump and President Joe Biden. He was transported to a local hospital where he remains in critical condition, although officials said he is likely to survive.