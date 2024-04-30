Hopes grow for ceasefire deal in Israel-Hamas war

Negotiators are hopeful that they are nearing a truce agreement in the Israel-Hamas war that could see a temporary pause in hostilities for the exchange of dozens of Israeli hostages.

Talks are in progress even as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday vowed to invade the Gazan city of Rafah “with or without a deal,” the Associated Press reported. “The idea that we will stop the war before achieving all of its goals is out of the question,” he said.

The specter of the International Criminal Court launching war crimes charges against top Israeli officials is also casting a shadow over a potential truce. Some US lawmakers have said that Washington would retaliate if the court issues arrest warrants. Neither the US nor Israel recognize the court’s jurisdiction.