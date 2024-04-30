Digital cameras are making a comeback

Sales of digital cameras in 2023 grew for the first time in 13 years.

The market has shrunk every year since 2010, Nikkei Japan reported, as smartphones with increasingly powerful cameras replaced single-purpose devices for everyday snaps. But in 2022, higher-end cameras with interchangeable lenses saw an increase in sales, and that growth continued last year, with compact cameras also seeing an uptick.

It could be partly because the market reached rock bottom — sales last year were 1.2 million, compared to 10.4 million in 2010. But there is also a growing interest in photography as a hobby, illustrated by the faster growth among more expensive cameras.

Perhaps digital cameras will not follow Minidiscs into the “briefly popular, long forgotten” technology space.