China-Philippines tensions grow in South China Sea

The Philippines accused China of damaging one of its vessels in the South China Sea on Tuesday, as the two nations face off over a shoal they both claim as their own.

The Philippine coast guard said that one of its ships was damaged by a water cannon used by the Chinese coast guard, while Beijing said that it was expelling Philippine vessels from the disputed waters.

Tensions have been rising in the South China Sea, waters that China claims most of as its sovereign territory, an argument international courts have rejected.