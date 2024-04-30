Congressional report reveals how big oil engaged in disinformation

Big oil companies have downplayed their effects on climate change for decades, and have lobbied against climate regulations while publicly supporting them, US Democrats alleged in a new report Tuesday.

The oil industry has engaged in “an elaborate campaign of deception and doublespeak,” according to the report issued by the Senate Budget and House Oversight Committees, based on a years-long investigation.

The committees examined documents dating back to November 2015 from oil giants including Exxon, Shell, BP, and Chevron, as well as lobbying organizations such as the American Petroleum Institute and the US Chamber of Commerce. The findings detailed how these companies have privately been skeptical of international climate targets, even as they pledged to uphold them, and have funded university research projects focusing on the benefits of carbon-capture technology and natural gas.

The Senate Budget Committee is set to hold a hearing about the report on Wednesday.