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Exclusive / Voters will reward candidates who bash insurers, research finds

Burgess Everett
Burgess Everett
Congressional Bureau Chief
Updated Apr 29, 2026, 5:25am EDT
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Raphael Warnock gestures to a sign featuring health insurance information
Kylie Cooper/Reuters

Want to win an election? It might help to bash insurance companies, according to new research from a leading GOP firm shared first with Semafor.

Voters increasingly see insurance companies as the primary boogeymen for health care costs, according to new polling from OnMessage Inc., which finds these firms are viewed unfavorably by 78% of voters.

A chart showing Americans’ top cost of living concerns, based on a survey.

A memo breaking down the research says that voters “will reward candidates willing to hold them in check.”

In the poll, 60% of respondents said Congress should focus on the insurance industry compared to other health care cost drivers.

Wes Anderson, a founding partner of OnMessage, said voters’ concerns over insurance companies have “boomed,” as health care costs rank just behind gas and groceries on consumers’ minds.

“Millions of voters believe their out-of-pocket health insurance costs have become unbearable and something has to change,” Anderson said.

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