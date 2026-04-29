Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2026 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, every weekday
Sign up

Trump warns of prolonged Hormuz standoff

Apr 29, 2026, 6:52am EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
Ships and boats in the Strait of Hormuz.
Strringer/Reuters

US President Donald Trump told aides to prepare for a prolonged closure of the Strait of Hormuz as peace talks with Iran falter, deepening worries over the global economy’s prospects.

The World Bank estimated that an extended disruption could drive energy prices up by almost a quarter compared to 2025; the strait cannot quickly be replaced, Morningstar analysts warned in a note to clients.

Iran appears to be playing for time in talks, betting that it can withstand economic pressures for longer than the US. “We thought we were getting a TACO,” Bloomberg’s Javier Blas said, referring to the acronym Trump Always Chickens Out. “But so far we are getting a NACHO: Not A Chance Hormuz Opens.

The World Bank estimated that a prolonged closure of the strait could drive prices up by almost a quarter compared to 2025
Jeronimo Gonzalez
AD