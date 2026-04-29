Putin, Trump discuss brief Ukraine truce

US President Donald Trump discussed a possible, brief Ukraine ceasefire in a lengthy phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday.

The truce, poised to coincide with Russia’s Victory Day holiday on May 9, would come several weeks after Kyiv and Moscow negotiated a ceasefire around Orthodox Easter, though each side accused the other of violations.

The Kremlin will scale down its Victory Day parade in Moscow, typically a showcase of military might, because of threats of Ukrainian attacks.

Ukraine says its drones are increasingly capable of accurately striking deep within Russia: In the latest attack, an oil facility was reportedly struck Wednesday.