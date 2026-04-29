Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2026 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, every weekday
Sign up

Prediction markets may help disease tracking

Apr 29, 2026, 8:01am EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
Kalshi’s CEO speaking at the Semafor World Economy.
Kalshi’s CEO speaking at the Semafor World Economy. Lexi Critchett/Semafor

Prediction market speculators have bet millions on the next US measles outbreak, potentially helping public health systems track the disease’s spread.

The markets sell shares in outcomes, which pay out if they happen; the idea is to harness the wisdom of the crowd. They have successfully done so in disease prediction, and while “the ethics … are murky,” often outperform epidemiological modelling, New Scientist reported.

The markets gained particular attention after gamblers predicted the Iranian supreme leader’s assassination and a soldier was arrested for insider trading on the Venezuelan president’s capture: Foreign leaders “should probably be checking their removal probability on Polymarket every few minutes,” Bloomberg’s Matt Levine noted, in case “it’s someone on the helicopter getting in one last trade.”

Tom Chivers
AD