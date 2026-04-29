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France details plan to phase out fossil fuels

Apr 29, 2026, 6:38pm EDT
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TotalEnergies oil depot
Manon Cruz/Reuters

France announced a plan to phase out fossil fuels completely by 2050.

While other legislatures have similarly ambitious aims — the EU and UK both plan to reach net zero by 2050, which functionally requires ending fossil fuels.

What is new is the granularity: The roadmap specifically targets an end to coal by 2030, oil by 2045, and natural gas by 2050.

France can make such commitments more credibly than comparable countries because nuclear provides so much of its electricity; in Britain or Germany, gas is doing more work.

Even so, the country’s cuts to greenhouse emissions slowed in 2025 for the second year in a row, and “remain well below what is needed to meet its climate goals,” Le Monde reported.

France energy emissions chart
Tom Chivers
AD