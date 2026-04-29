Former FBI Director Comey faces fresh indictment

The White House secured an indictment against former FBI Director James Comey for threatening US President Donald Trump’s life, after separate charges were dismissed last year.

Comey’s post depicting the numbers 86 and 47 — slang for “get rid of” and Trump’s presidential number, respectively — expressed “intent to do harm,” according to the indictment.

The Trump administration has repeatedly used the legal system against opponents: It sued the New York attorney general for alleged fraud, a case also dismissed, and sought and failed to secure an indictment against six Democratic congresspeople in February. The Federal Communications Commission, meanwhile, yesterday began a review of ABC’s broadcast license after a late-night host made a joke about First Lady Melania Trump.