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Fewer Americans see themselves buying homes, poll finds

Apr 29, 2026, 5:23am EDT
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A housing for sale sign
Benoit Tessier/Reuters

Only a quarter of Americans who don’t own homes expect to buy one in the next five years, a low point since Gallup started asking the question more than a decade ago.

Just 28% expect to buy a home within 10 years, while 45% don’t see themselves buying a home in the foreseeable future. The poll, conducted at the beginning of April, adds to a picture of economic gloom in the US, as Americans worry about the affordability of gas and other necessities and express pessimism about the job market.

A chart showing the homebuying intentions of US non-homeowners, based on a survey.

While the White House celebrated a decline in mortgage interest rates earlier this year, the Iran war has since complicated the picture. Now, 67% of Americans say it’s a bad time to buy a house. Notably, 55% of Republicans and Republican-leaning independents say so — a majority — as well as 76% of Democrats.

Morgan Chalfant
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