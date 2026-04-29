Europe faces security risks over China clean tech

Europe’s reliance on Chinese green technology is a growing security risk, new research warned.

Countries are racing to install renewables and other clean tech, particularly after the Iran war caused the second major global energy shock in five years, exposing fossil fuel supply vulnerability. But China produces around 90% of the world’s solar panels and 80% of its wind turbines and battery cells, and controls much of the supply of vital raw materials.

The report for the UK government said European authorities were “sleepwalking into a scenario where you’re suddenly confronted with a big national security problem,” whether via Beijing restricting exports or by using disruptive attacks to disable already installed technology.