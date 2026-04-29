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AI divisions deepen between US and China

Apr 29, 2026, 6:27pm EDT
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Bull statues near screens showing the Hang Seng stock index and stock prices outside Exchange Square, in Hong Kong
Tyrone Siu/Reuters

Goldman Sachs stopped its bankers in Hong Kong from using Anthropic’s AI models, in the latest sign of expanding US-China tech tensions.

The American startup’s chatbots are banned in mainland China, and Goldman’s move suggests US AI firms could increasingly treat Hong Kong as off-limits as well, the Financial Times reported.

It comes as partitions between the US and China tech ecosystems appear to be hardening further.

US lawmakers are probing Airbnb and tech firm Anysphere over their use of Chinese AI models, citing national security concerns, Semafor reported Wednesday. And just days ago, Chinese regulators ordered the unwinding of Meta’s purchase of Chinese AI startup Manus, in a “wake-up call for all cross-border entrepreneurs,” a Chinese tech leader said.

J.D. Capelouto
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