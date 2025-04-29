Events Newsletters
Trump softens auto tariffs as US carmakers brace for turmoil

Mathias Hammer
Mathias Hammer
Apr 29, 2025, 4:37pm EDT
A drone view shows cars on the day U.S. President Donald Trump is set to announce new tariffs, at the Port of Baltimore, Maryland, U.S., April 2, 2025.
Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters
The News

US President Donald Trump signed an executive order Tuesday aimed to provide some relief to the country’s beleaguered auto industry.

The measure exempts American automakers from stacked duties — so car parts would not also face steel and aluminum tariffs — and offers rebates to soften the cost of imported parts, although these will be phased out.

The changes come after warnings that Trump’s tariffs could decimate the industry: One report suggested that Ford, GM, and Stellantis could face $42 billion in additional costs due to some of Trump’s tariffs; GM, Volvo, and Porsche have all pulled or lowered their 2025 profit forecasts.

Despite the reprieve, the “key tariff headwinds remain,” Barclays analysts noted: Trump’s auto parts duty is set to take effect Saturday.

