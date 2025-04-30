Top Democrats to roll out new bill countering Trump on housing

The top Democrats on the House Financial Services and Senate Banking committees, Rep. Maxine Waters of California and Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, will announce a new bill today that would insulate the Department of Housing and Urban Development against President Donald Trump’s deregulatory agenda — including by reinstating a rule requiring recipients of federal funds to address housing discrimination and creating a database of housing discrimination complaints, according to text shared with Semafor.

“As our nation faces the worst affordable housing and homelessness crisis in history, we cannot afford to lose protections,” Waters said.

The bill isn’t going anywhere, but it’s still a notable opening salvo as lawmakers negotiate bipartisan housing proposals. Banking Committee members have been told to prepare for a housing markup next month, a person familiar with the planning said, though another person said there’s a chance legislation won’t be ready until June.