Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  Lagos
Pakistan says Indian military incursion may be imminent

J.D. Capelouto
J.D. Capelouto
Apr 29, 2025, 6:19am EDT
South Asia
Pakistani soldiers maintain a checkpoint at the border with India.
Pawan Kumar/Reuters
The News

Pakistan’s defense minister warned Monday that a military incursion by India appeared imminent following a deadly attack on tourists in Kashmir last week.

Tensions between the neighbors have escalated sharply since the militant attack, which India blamed on Pakistan. The nuclear-armed countries are once again on the brink of armed conflict, and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “track record suggests that he may well respond militarily,” a Cato Institute expert wrote: He has previously ordered strikes on alleged terrorist camps in Pakistan.

India “appears to be building a case for military action,” The New York Times reported, with New Delhi briefing world leaders, diplomats, and journalists about what it sees as Pakistan’s support for terrorist groups.

