Goldman Sachs advises SAfrica on navigating Trump relations

South Africa is among the nations that have sought counsel from Goldman Sachs on how to improve ties with Washington.

According to The Wall Street Journal, the bank advised Pretoria — which has been in the White House’s crosshairs for months over its close ties to Russia and its genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice — to scrap a law that requires Black ownership of some businesses as a way to get into the Trump administration’s good graces.

It also recommended Pretoria walk back a land-seizure law that angered Elon Musk, Trump’s South Africa-born cost-cutting chief, who claimed it discriminated against white farmers.

Japan and Saudi Arabia have also consulted with the Wall Street giant.