At 100 days, Trump’s popularity hits historic lows amid tariff, foreign-policy turmoil

US President Donald Trump’s popularity fell to historic lows as he marked 100 days in office Tuesday, with Americans increasingly frustrated over whipsawing trade policy, an immigration crackdown, and foreign-policy stumbles, according to recent polling.

Trump’s second term policies have rocked the global economic order and Washington’s closest alliances, creating a pervasive sense of uncertainty across businesses and governments.

AD

Trade and peace talks are expected to prominently feature in the next 100 days: Countries are scrambling to secure deals to avoid his deferred “Liberation Day” tariffs, although many analysts have argued the new July deadline does not give enough time for negotiations. The president is also set to embark on his first extended foreign trip next month, visiting the Gulf region.