Art by beloved US TV host and painter Bob Ross featured in new exhibition

A sweeping exhibition opening later this year at Indiana’s Minnetrista Museum & Gardens will showcase more than 200 works by the late painter, television host, and latter-day cultural icon Bob Ross.

Mostly featuring paintings created for his long-running PBS series The Joy of Painting, the exhibit is grounded in the view that Ross should be “taken seriously as an artist,” rather than a mere “icon of kitsch,” The Wall Street Journal wrote.

It was also developed in consultation with an expert on ASMR, the tingling sensation many fans claim to experience while watching Ross paint his pastoral scenes: “We don’t want to be flash-bang about it,” the museum president told the Journal.

“We want to match Bob’s personality, which was soothing.”