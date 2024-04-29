Wine industry blames climate change for worst harvest in decades

The wine industry blamed climate change for its worst harvest in 62 years.

The International Organisation of Vine and Wine (OIV) said “extreme environmental conditions” in 2023 partly led to the lowest production of wine in its 50 member states since 1962.

A wet spring in much of Europe caused mildew and crop losses, while other areas saw drought and wildfires: The European Union’s wine production was down 10% on 2022.

The wine industry is suffering in both directions, with wine consumption at its lowest level since 1996, thanks to inflation, China’s economic slowdown, and changing behavioral patterns.