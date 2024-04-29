G7 leaders agree to shut down coal-powered plants

Energy ministers from the Group of Seven nations tentatively agreed to shut down all their respective coal-powered plants by 2035. The deal was announced by Andrew Bowie, the UK’s Minister for Nuclear and Renewables, at the group’s climate talks in Turin.

The deal marks a significant step by wealthy nations in the transition away from fossil fuels. The ministers also plan to discuss expanding electricity storage capacity during the talks, according to the Financial Times, to aid in the shift to renewable sources such as solar or wind power. A final communique will be released Tuesday.

The G7 coal target follows on the heels of new US Environmental Protection Agency rules released last week that would force coal plants to cut or capture 90% of carbon emissions by 2032, or shut down by 2039.