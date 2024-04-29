Putin eyes first tax hike in a decade to fund war

Russian President Vladimir Putin is mulling the country’s first significant tax hike in more than ten years, a sign of the rising strain that the war in Ukraine has had on the economy and government coffers.

The Kremlin is leaning towards imposing tax increases on corporate profits and high-earning individuals that would net the Russian government tens of billions of dollars, Bloomberg and Important Stories, a Russian independent outlet, reported, although a final announcement is not expected until the summer.

Putin has floated the idea repeatedly in public over the last few months, as the government braces for an expected deficit of 1.6 trillion rubles ($17 billion).