EU reportedly plans to investigate Facebook and Instagram

The EU is expected to launch a probe into Meta over violations of the bloc’s Digital Services Act (DSA) for failing to contain Russian disinformation on Facebook and Instagram, Politico and the Financial Times reported Monday.

EU regulators believe Meta has failed to clearly identify political ads or AI-generated content as required by the DSA. European governments have warned that Russian propaganda has been spreading on Meta’s platforms ahead of June’s EU parliamentary elections.

Meta is now the third tech company after X and TikTok to face EU scrutiny over potentially harmful content. The tech giant has been in European regulators’ crosshairs for months over several issues, including its content moderation of the Israel-Gaza war and Instagram’s mental health impact on teens. Meta is also suing the European Commission over what it claims is a disproportionate levy to fund DSA enforcement.