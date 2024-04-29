Israel’s allies renew push for Gaza ceasefire as fears mount over Rafah invasion

Western powers launched a renewed diplomatic push for a ceasefire in Gaza amid growing concerns that the Israel Defense Forces will soon invade the crowded Gazan city of Rafah.

Top US and British diplomats met Arab officials in Riyadh on Monday while US President Joe Biden reportedly spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday evening about closing a hostage-release deal with Hamas.

Representatives from Israel and Hamas are expected to meet in Cairo for talks Monday. The “atmosphere is positive unless there are new Israeli obstacles,” an official from Hamas told AFP on Sunday, adding that the group had “no major issues” with the latest draft of a hostage-release proposal.