Japanese town to block view of Mount Fuji over poorly behaved tourists

A Japanese town is blocking a popular view of Mount Fuji to drive poorly behaved tourists away.

Officials in Fujikawaguchiko in central Japan will construct a 65-foot-long black mesh barrier at a popular site where the volcano can be seen with a Lawson’s convenience store in the foreground. The shops are popular in Japan, so the spot is seen as “very Japanese,” one local official told The Japan Times.

Complaints of “overtourism” have spiked across Japan in line with increased visits after the pandemic. Authorities recently imposed a $13 fee for people climbing the most popular route up Mount Fuji, mirroring a new fee imposed on tourists making day trips to Venice.