Taylor Swift seeks trademark against AI copycats

Taylor Swift moved to trademark her voice and image to protect herself from AI imitation. The trademarks include her saying “Hey, it’s Taylor Swift” and an image of her on stage holding a pink guitar, but her lawyers hope that it would prevent AI from using any image or sound which could reasonably be confused with those ones.

None of this has been tested in court, and could fail, but celebrities are increasingly wary of being AI-reproduced: The actor Matthew McConaughey filed similar trademarks recently. Similar concerns predate AI. Bette Midler once successfully sued Ford for using a soundalike singer in a commercial. But AI will make the process far cheaper and easier, hence celebrities’ fears.