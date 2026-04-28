Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2026 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, every weekday
Sign up

Taylor Swift seeks trademark against AI copycats

Apr 28, 2026, 8:05am EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
A photo of Taylor Swift.
Jennifer Gauthier/Reuters

Taylor Swift moved to trademark her voice and image to protect herself from AI imitation. The trademarks include her saying “Hey, it’s Taylor Swift” and an image of her on stage holding a pink guitar, but her lawyers hope that it would prevent AI from using any image or sound which could reasonably be confused with those ones.

None of this has been tested in court, and could fail, but celebrities are increasingly wary of being AI-reproduced: The actor Matthew McConaughey filed similar trademarks recently. Similar concerns predate AI. Bette Midler once successfully sued Ford for using a soundalike singer in a commercial. But AI will make the process far cheaper and easier, hence celebrities’ fears.

Tom Chivers
AD