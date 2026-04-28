OpenAI reportedly misses key internal revenue

OpenAI reportedly missed key internal revenue and adoption targets, raising concern over whether it can support its huge spending ahead of a widely expected IPO.

The company has raced to buy as much computing power as possible, making $600 billion in spending commitments last year. But OpenAI has lost ground to Anthropic in coding and enterprise markets, while Google has eaten into its consumer market share, The Wall Street Journal reported.

In a possible sign that OpenAI is looking to shore up its revenues, it has rewritten its longstanding partnership with Microsoft, its biggest investor: Revenue-sharing between the two will be capped, and Microsoft’s license to use OpenAI’s IP will no longer be exclusive.