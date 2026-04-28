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King Charles III champions US-UK ties in bold address to Congress

Apr 28, 2026, 6:37pm EDT
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King Charles III addresses Congress
Henry Nicholls/Pool via Reuters

King Charles III championed the US-UK relationship during an address to Congress on Tuesday, calling on the two nations to “rededicate ourselves to each other.”

In a “startlingly bold speech by any royal standards,” a Financial Times editor wrote, Charles also praised NATO and backed Ukraine — two issues over which US President Donald Trump has sparred with the UK this year.

Those coded messages, along with the calls to defend the countries’ ties, point to London’s hopes that Charles can be a tool to repair transatlantic fractures that have deepened since the Iran war broke out.

The UK’s ambassador to Washington said in February that the US’ only “special relationship” is “probably Israel,” rather than the UK, the FT reported.

J.D. Capelouto
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