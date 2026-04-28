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Israel braces for ongoing conflict ‘on all fronts’

Apr 28, 2026, 7:53am EDT
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IDF forces in Gaza.
Nir Elias/Reuters

Israel will see “another year of fighting on all … fronts,” the country’s army chief of staff said.

Since 2023, Israel has been embroiled in conflicts in Gaza, Lebanon, Iran, and Yemen. Eyal Zamir said the strains on Israel’s armed forces have created an urgent need to increase military recruitment. Fighting is ongoing in Lebanon despite a shaky ceasefire — Israel ordered inhabitants of seven towns to evacuate ahead of military operations.

But there are signs that constant conflict is undermining Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s support; he has lost ground in polls, and two high-profile opposition figures have agreed to combine forces in this year’s elections. The pair’s last electoral collaboration temporarily unseated Netanyahu in 2021.

Tom Chivers
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