Google staff protest AI-Pentagon deal

More than 600 Google staff members signed a letter demanding that the firm’s CEO prevent the Pentagon from using its AI models for classified work, the Washington Post reported.

The letter comes after Anthropic fell out with the US Department of Defense for refusing to allow it to use its AI for domestic mass surveillance or autonomous weapons, a growing concern as AI becomes increasingly important for modern warfare. Google included similar conditions in its proposed deal, The Information reported, but the letter said allowing classified use would prevent the company from monitoring how its AI models were deployed. The Pentagon asserted that it should have the freedom to use AI for “all lawful uses.”