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Embraer fuel-efficient jet draws buyers

Apr 28, 2026, 7:50am EDT
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An Embraer plane.
Roosevelt Cassio/File Photo/Reuters

Brazilian plane maker Embraer reported a record $32 billion backlog at the end of the first quarter as carriers flocked to its highly fuel-efficient E-Jet amid a global jet fuel crunch.

The record demand comes even as the São Paulo-based firm delivered 44 planes in the first quarter of 2025, up 47% from the previous year. The company — a standout in the world of aviation as the only major manufacturer not based in a rich country — has been lifted by its new plane, nicknamed “The Profit Hunter.” The narrow-body, medium-range plane’s low fuel demands are a major draw for carriers amid warnings of impending shortages.

A chart showing the stock performance of Embraer, Airbus, and Boeing over the past five years.
Jeronimo Gonzalez
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