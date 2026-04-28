Embraer fuel-efficient jet draws buyers

Brazilian plane maker Embraer reported a record $32 billion backlog at the end of the first quarter as carriers flocked to its highly fuel-efficient E-Jet amid a global jet fuel crunch.

The record demand comes even as the São Paulo-based firm delivered 44 planes in the first quarter of 2025, up 47% from the previous year. The company — a standout in the world of aviation as the only major manufacturer not based in a rich country — has been lifted by its new plane, nicknamed “The Profit Hunter.” The narrow-body, medium-range plane’s low fuel demands are a major draw for carriers amid warnings of impending shortages.