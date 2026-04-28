China’s CATL’s raises $5B in HK listing

China’s CATL, the world’s biggest battery maker, raised $5 billion in a Hong Kong listing, welcome news for the firm as it looks to leverage booming demand amid soaring fossil fuel prices.

The company — which last week unveiled a landmark car battery with a 1,500-kilometer (930-mile) range that takes just six minutes to charge — has been boosted by the conflict in the Middle East; its stock price has jumped almost 25% since late February. Ever-growing demand for data center energy storage has further boosted its prospects.

The listing is also a boon for the Hong Kong stock market, which has seen raises totalling $31 billion so far this year, up 73% compared to 2025, Bloomberg reported.