Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2026 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, every weekday
Sign up

China’s CATL’s raises $5B in HK listing

Apr 28, 2026, 7:48am EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
CATL logo.
Maxim Shemetov/File Photo/Reuters

China’s CATL, the world’s biggest battery maker, raised $5 billion in a Hong Kong listing, welcome news for the firm as it looks to leverage booming demand amid soaring fossil fuel prices.

The company — which last week unveiled a landmark car battery with a 1,500-kilometer (930-mile) range that takes just six minutes to charge — has been boosted by the conflict in the Middle East; its stock price has jumped almost 25% since late February. Ever-growing demand for data center energy storage has further boosted its prospects.

The listing is also a boon for the Hong Kong stock market, which has seen raises totalling $31 billion so far this year, up 73% compared to 2025, Bloomberg reported.

A chart showing CATL’s share price.
Jeronimo Gonzalez
AD