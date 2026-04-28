China tech startups feel chilling effect after Beijing blocks Manus sale

Beijing’s blocking of Meta’s plan to buy Chinese AI startup Manus is already forcing a rethink among tech entrepreneurs who have ties to both China and the US.

The move highlights the intensifying battle between the superpowers for AI dominance, and could factor into a planned summit between the countries’ leaders next month.

It deals a blow to the ambitions of Chinese startups: One billionaire founder told Bloomberg he is building strict walls between his Chinese and US operations as a result of the Meta-Manus fallout.

Chinese-founded firms, including those now operating overseas, expect a chilling effect on cross-border tech deals, Nikkei reported, as Beijing makes it clear it intends to prevent outflows of Chinese IP.