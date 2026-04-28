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China tech startups feel chilling effect after Beijing blocks Manus sale

Apr 28, 2026, 6:47pm EDT
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The Manus AI agent app is displayed on mobile phones with the logo of U.S. tech giant Meta in the app interface, in this illustration picture taken
Florence Lo/Reuters

Beijing’s blocking of Meta’s plan to buy Chinese AI startup Manus is already forcing a rethink among tech entrepreneurs who have ties to both China and the US.

The move highlights the intensifying battle between the superpowers for AI dominance, and could factor into a planned summit between the countries’ leaders next month.

It deals a blow to the ambitions of Chinese startups: One billionaire founder told Bloomberg he is building strict walls between his Chinese and US operations as a result of the Meta-Manus fallout.

Chinese-founded firms, including those now operating overseas, expect a chilling effect on cross-border tech deals, Nikkei reported, as Beijing makes it clear it intends to prevent outflows of Chinese IP.

Chart showing number of notable AI models by geography
J.D. Capelouto
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