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Asian economies prove resilient in wake of war

Apr 28, 2026, 7:58am EDT
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Solar panels.
Tingshu Wang/File Photo/Reuters

Asian economies are proving resilient in the face of the energy shock sparked by the Iran war, though analysts warn of higher and persistent inflation.

Experts feared that Asian economies — which imported 90% of the oil traversing through the Strait of Hormuz before the war — could be devastated by a prolonged disruption to Gulf crude production.

Yet they have been more buoyant than predicted, in part a result of more efficient energy use, and the accelerating electrification of their transport fleets, a Goldman Sachs report said. Still, sustained high energy prices could stoke inflation in the long run: On Tuesday the Bank of Japan kept its policy rate steady while forecasting an inflation spike.

A chart showing pre-war oil exports traversing the Strait of Hormuz by destination.
Jeronimo Gonzalez
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