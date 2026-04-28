Americans’ concerns about energy prices spike, poll finds

The number of Americans who are singling out energy costs as their most important financial problem — 13%, according to new Gallup polling — is the highest it’s been in nearly two decades, as the Iran war drives up prices. That’s an increase of 10 percentage points from last year and is the biggest share recorded since 2008.

Nearly a third of Americans, meanwhile, pointed to the high cost of living overall as their most pressing financial concern — suggesting affordability remains a top voting issue.

The poll also points to broader economic malaise; 55% of Americans say recent price increases have led to financial hardship, and the same number say their financial situation is deteriorating. Against that backdrop, the Federal Reserve meets on Tuesday; the central bank is widely expected to keep interest rates steady.