Warren wants whip race on ice

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., wants Democrats to put the brakes on the race to succeed the Senate’s No. 2 Democrat, Dick Durbin, a call that comes just after Sen. Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii, officially launched his whip campaign in an interview with The Washington Post.

“I like Brian Schatz a lot and I have no interest in the job, but we don’t need to decide the whip race until after the midterms. Right now, we need to stay 110% focused on fighting [President] Donald Trump,” she told Semafor. “We need every single senator in this fight focused on Trump.”

Schatz, Durbin’s chief deputy whip, already has his own team out there scrapping for votes, and many Democrats think he’s likely to end up with the job. But if enough members of the caucus keep their powder dry, the race could stay on ice until next fall.