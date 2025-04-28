Events Newsletters
Vatican sets May 7 as date for conclave to elect next pope

Mizy Clifton
Mizy Clifton
Apr 28, 2025, 7:38am EDT
Europe
A view shows a reflection of a Loggia delle Benedizioni (Loggia of Blessings) balcony door where new popes are announced following conclaves.
Claudia Greco/Reuters
The News

Catholic cardinals from across the world will meet in Rome from May 7 to begin the conclave to elect Pope Francis’ successor, the Vatican said Monday.

The ballot held by the College of Cardinals is highly secretive, which the Vatican says is necessary to protect the integrity of the process. Cardinals are prevented from engaging with the outside world except in cases of “extreme urgency.”

A two-thirds majority of the electors present is needed to appoint a new pope. The conclave has no time limit, but the previous two, held in 2005 and 2013, lasted just two days, the BBC noted.

