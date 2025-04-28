Vatican sets May 7 as date for conclave to elect next pope

Catholic cardinals from across the world will meet in Rome from May 7 to begin the conclave to elect Pope Francis’ successor, the Vatican said Monday.

The ballot held by the College of Cardinals is highly secretive, which the Vatican says is necessary to protect the integrity of the process. Cardinals are prevented from engaging with the outside world except in cases of “extreme urgency.”

A two-thirds majority of the electors present is needed to appoint a new pope. The conclave has no time limit, but the previous two, held in 2005 and 2013, lasted just two days, the BBC noted.