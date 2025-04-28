Events Newsletters
Trump demands free pass for ships crossing Panama, Suez canals

Prashant Rao
Apr 28, 2025, 6:42am EDT
North America
A ship sails near the Balboa Port in Panama City.
Enea Lebrun/File Photo/Reuters
The News

President Donald Trump demanded free transit for US ships crossing the Panama and Suez canals, arguing that the routes wouldn’t exist without Washington.

A chart showing imperial tons of cargo crossing the Panama Canal by country of origin in 2024.

Trump asked his secretary of state to “immediately take care” of the issue of US ships being charged. Panama’s leader said there was no basis for them to travel for free. Trump has vowed repeatedly to take control of the Panama Canal over what he calls the unfair treatment of American firms; Panama says the canal’s sovereignty is not in question.

Trump’s bid for free travel came as Beijing dialed up its scrutiny of a deal for a Hong Kong firm to sell two ports on either side of the canal to a US consortium.

