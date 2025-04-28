Uganda declares end to Ebola outbreak

Uganda declared an end to its latest Ebola outbreak, three months after officials confirmed cases of the deadly disease.

The health ministry said Uganda had gone more than 40 days without registering a new case. Ebola outbreaks are frequent in Uganda, where the virus thrives in its many tropical forests, and which borders the Democratic Republic of Congo, where the disease is also common.

This year, the African Development Bank tapped funding to boost pandemic preparedness on the continent, where gaps in health care have been “exposed by the COVID-19 pandemic and other health crises,” an AfDB official said.