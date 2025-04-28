Trump wavers on taxing high earners as his party seeks certainty

Congressional Republicans want President Donald Trump to give clear signals as they craft a huge tax cuts bill. Except Trump doesn’t seem in a rush to do that.

The president said over the weekend that he wants to focus tax relief on people making under $200,000, as he keeps mulling whether to endorse tax increases on higher earners and whether to stick to tariffs that could spike prices. Senior Republicans are preparing to pass tax legislation as soon as this summer, but many of their big decisions are publicly in flux.

Trump could help smooth things along — if he chooses to back a single course of action, particularly on tax relief for upper-income brackets.

“Any guidance that he wants to provide is helpful, because otherwise it’s the subject of endless debates — and if in the end it’s going nowhere, it’d be good to know that early,” Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, a member of the tax-writing Finance Committee, told Semafor.

Cornyn said his biggest concern was about how any rate increase might affect small businesses, but he also didn’t “see any reason why we need to head down that path.”

Democrats argue that the GOP tax bill “is designed to help rich people, which is complete bunk,” Cornyn added. “I think that’s another reason not to go there.”

Republicans would like as much clarity as possible from Trump before they release legislative drafts, given his huge sway in the party. But he’s questioned the politics of raising taxes on higher earners, even while indicating publicly and privately he’s open to it.

One White House official said the focus on $200,000 annual earners is as specific as Trump has been so far, adding that he is also still “weighing” additional taxes on high earners — despite appearing to back away from the idea several times.

The stakes are high for two big reasons. Tax cuts are shaping up to be Trump and the GOP Congress’ signature accomplishment. That means the structure of those cuts will say a lot about how much the Republican Party has embraced Trump’s more populist campaign rhetoric, which cuts against decades of party doctrine that opposed any tax increase at all.

Taxes on higher earners are set to jump from 37% to 39.6% next year without action by Congress. Democrats are already setting simple terms for the tax debate: Trump’s tax cuts will inordinately benefit the rich at the expense of lower-income Americans. But Trump could temper some of those criticisms by more overtly blessing a tax increase on higher earners.

Another White House official told Semafor that Trump’s overarching goal is to lower taxes on as many people as possible, with a “focus” on the working class.

“The president is reviewing a wide range of tax cut proposals for inclusion in the reconciliation bill,” a senior White House official said. “He is most focused on tax policy that will help create more good-paying jobs in America and delivering the major tax cuts he campaigned on for working- and middle-class Americans.”

Former President Joe Biden set a ceiling of $400,000 in annual earnings to focus his own tax relief efforts — a bright line that Trump’s mention of $200,000 could outdo, if he chose to embrace it.





