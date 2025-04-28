Trump loses public on tariffs

Americans aren’t really buying President Donald Trump’s tariff arguments.

New Gallup polling shows that 70% of US adults say tariffs will end up costing the US more money than they bring in in the short term, while 62% say the same for the long term.

Majorities of independents and Democrats believe tariffs will cost the US more in either scenario, while 36% and 22% of Republicans said tariffs would cost more in the short and long term, respectively. And nearly nine in 10 US adults believe tariffs are likely to result in higher prices, including 82% of Republicans.

The April polling shows that Trump’s claims about tariffs bringing in billions and ultimately helping US industries are falling on deaf ears (at least in some corners). Half of US adults also said tariffs are unlikely to result in the creation of more manufacturing jobs.