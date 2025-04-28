Analysis: Reframing an optimistic Africa

I remember walking away from watching Top Gun as a teenager with the distinct understanding that America was a global superpower: The movie proved to be a powerful recruitment tool for the US Army, shaping the image of America and the military as all powerful. But it wasn’t by coincidence. The US military has a long-standing relationship with Hollywood in exchange for positive portrayals of the armed forces.

So what does Top Gun have in common with films like An Inconvenient Truth, Hotel Rwanda, and Black Panther? Their influence goes beyond their entertainment value. To me these films shaped how the world saw an issue, a country, and an entire continent. They were examples of storytelling at its best with a clear, compelling, and very deliberate narrative.

We’ve been warned about the danger of a single story, but I would argue that maybe that’s not such a bad thing if that single story is deliberate. The world’s perception of Africa is fragmented — caught between images from charity campaigns, wildlife, Afrobeats, and emerging market potential.

Soon to be published research from Professor Adam Hahn of the University of Bath, commissioned by Africa No Filter, shows that many people still associate Africa with hostile, uninhabitable environments; societal problems like political instability, disease, corruption; and more worryingly, a perceived lack of culture and advancement in contrast to Europe’s rich history and modernity. The research proved that these negative perceptions are directly linked to a lower interest in African products, culture, and engagement opportunities. As a result, the 1,000 participants in the study showed a clear preference for European products over African ones, with a particular bias against “serious” items like medicine and technology.

But there is a solution. The study tested the theory that if participants were shown stories that highlighted the continent’s progress, perceptions would shift significantly, and interest in African products and culture increased. So, what if stories of Africa’s progress were framed around a concept so simple, compelling, and universally understood that they could shift the narrative, trigger more global investment, and unleash the continent’s full potential?

Opportunity is a framing that doesn’t sugarcoat the continent. On the contrary, it exposes both its challenges and its immense potential. It’s a telling of our story that not only elevates Africa today but also speaks to a better continent tomorrow — one fueled by optimism. If we focused on just three sectors where Africa holds a natural advantage; the creative, digital, and green economies, we could unlock one of the most exciting growth stories of our time. With our youthful talent, Africa is a creative powerhouse.

The opportunity to invest in creative infrastructure — film studios, music distribution platforms, intellectual property protection — is vast and untapped. With our rich natural assets, Africa can lead the global shift to a green economy. And in the digital space, we’ve shown what’s possible by leapfrogging into mobile telephony. We can do it again.

This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity for investors, philanthropists, donors, and the business community. It will take a small shift in the way we frame our stories, but the building blocks are there. Africa is, after all, the world’s greatest untapped opportunity — and that’s a powerful story.

Moky Makura is the executive director of Africa No Filter, an advocacy organization that is shifting stereotypical narratives about Africa through storytelling.