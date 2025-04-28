Russia reiterates maximalist Ukraine ceasefire terms even as it announces three-day truce

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a surprise three-day ceasefire in Ukraine from May 8-10, with the Kremlin releasing a statement citing “humanitarian considerations” as the reason.

The White House press secretary said that US President Donald Trump wanted a permanent ceasefire and that he is “increasingly frustrated with leaders of both countries.” Ukraine also responded, saying that it wants a ceasefire for at least 30 days.

It comes as pressure grows on Kyiv to accept a US-brokered peace deal, while Washington’s patience with Russia appeared also to be wearing thin.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the Trump administration will this week decide whether to continue pursuing a settlement to end the three-year war, but the deal would involve Kyiv ceding Crimea, annexed by Moscow in 2014.

Trump said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was open to the deal, but Kyiv has previously rejected giving up Crimea.