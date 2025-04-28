Mass power outage hits Spain and Portugal, affecting millions

A massive power outage hit Spain, Portugal, Andorra, and parts of France Monday, wreaking chaos across the Iberian Peninsula.

All trains in Spain have been cancelled, according to national railway operator Renfe, which said that the “entire National Electricity Grid was cut off” at 12:30 pm local time, with the cause of the power outage still unclear.

The Madrid Open tennis tournament has been postponed, while traffic lights and card payment systems have also been affected and Spanish authorities asked residents to stay put.

The Spanish government has convened a crisis meeting at the offices of grid operator Red Electrica, which said it had begun to restore power to the north and south of the country, the BBC wrote.