Events Newsletters
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Newsletters
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
IntelligentTransparentGlobal

Mass power outage hits Spain and Portugal, affecting millions

Paige Bruton
Paige Bruton
Apr 28, 2025, 8:32am EDT
Europe
Fans leave the Madrid Open stadium in darkness.
Fans leave the Madrid Open stadium in darkness. Violeta Santos Moura/Reuters
PostEmailWhatsapp
Title icon

The News

A massive power outage hit Spain, Portugal, Andorra, and parts of France Monday, wreaking chaos across the Iberian Peninsula.

All trains in Spain have been cancelled, according to national railway operator Renfe, which said that the “entire National Electricity Grid was cut off” at 12:30 pm local time, with the cause of the power outage still unclear.

The Madrid Open tennis tournament has been postponed, while traffic lights and card payment systems have also been affected and Spanish authorities asked residents to stay put.

The Spanish government has convened a crisis meeting at the offices of grid operator Red Electrica, which said it had begun to restore power to the north and south of the country, the BBC wrote.

AD
AD